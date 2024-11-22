NATIONAL

Khawaja Asif criticises Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan for exploiting religion and politics

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday strongly criticised PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, accusing them of exploiting religious and political norms for personal and political gains.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Asif remarked, “If Bushra Bibi considers herself synonymous with Sharia, then only God can protect us,” alleging their actions as a desperate attempt to salvage PTI’s declining political influence.

Asif condemned what he described as the “ugliest face of dynastic politics” within PTI, pointing to the reported rivalry between Bushra Bibi and Khan’s sisters over the party’s control. He labeled this feud a “disgraceful chapter in Pakistan’s political history.”

The defense minister also criticized PTI for its alleged misuse of diplomatic ties, referencing the controversial sale of a watch gifted by Saudi Arabia and other Toshakhana-related scandals. “The statement [by Bushra Bibi] was issued against a country where the watch was used for trading,” he said, calling the act hypocritical.

He accused PTI of bowing to material gains while hypocritically condemning others for dynastic politics. “Such acts to save a sinking political ship reflect the lowest levels of desperation,” he added.

Calling for accountability, Asif urged former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to refute the allegations made against him.

Concluding his address, Asif expressed disappointment in the current state of politics, describing it as “the dirtiest situation in Pakistan’s history.”

