Islamabad seals Red Zone, unveils traffic plan ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has announced a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24.

According to the details, multiple entry and exit points to the Red Zone will be sealed on the day of the protest. Key routes, including Murree Road, have been closed, with containers placed at T-Chowk, Faizabad, and 26 Number Chungi to block access.

Additionally, Srinagar Highway has been shut for entry into Islamabad, while Sector I-8, IJP Road, Margalla Road, and the Golra Mor flyover and underpass are also inaccessible.

Tight security measures have been implemented at sensitive points throughout the capital, with law enforcement agencies conducting thorough security checks on travelers.

The administration emphasized that these measures aim to ensure public safety while minimizing disruption during the protest.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province, restricting public gatherings as part of its measures ahead of the PTI protest.