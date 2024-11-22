NATIONAL

Islamabad seals Red Zone, unveils traffic plan ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUG 04:   Police increase security measures after former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's protest announcement around the red zone with the parliament building, ministries, diplomatic representations and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad, Pakistan on August 04, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has announced a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24.

According to the details, multiple entry and exit points to the Red Zone will be sealed on the day of the protest. Key routes, including Murree Road, have been closed, with containers placed at T-Chowk, Faizabad, and 26 Number Chungi to block access.

Additionally, Srinagar Highway has been shut for entry into Islamabad, while Sector I-8, IJP Road, Margalla Road, and the Golra Mor flyover and underpass are also inaccessible.

Tight security measures have been implemented at sensitive points throughout the capital, with law enforcement agencies conducting thorough security checks on travelers.

The administration emphasized that these measures aim to ensure public safety while minimizing disruption during the protest.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province, restricting public gatherings as part of its measures ahead of the PTI protest.

Previous article
China to continue working with Morocco to support each other’s core interests: Xi Jinping
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Iran Revolutionary Guards chief says Netanyahu ICC warrant ‘political death’ of...

TEHRAN: The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards described the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...

Israeli strikes kill 47 people in eastern Lebanon, official says

SC rejects petition seeking direct vote for minorities in general elections

North Korea’s Kim accuses US of stoking tension, warns of nuclear war

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.