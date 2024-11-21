Qaiser clarifies PTI’s position on negotiations, stresses unwavering demand for justice

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Asad Qaiser has reiterated the party’s firm stance against any “deals” and reaffirmed their commitment to demanding legal rights for their leadership.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Qaiser confirmed that PTI’s leadership, including Imran Khan, remains resolute in their position to stay in Pakistan and fight for justice.

“Imran Khan will stay in the country and will not go to London or any other country,” he stated, stressing that the leadership’s imprisonment in what they consider to be fabricated cases should be addressed on merit.

Qaiser dismissed any claims of a relief deal in the case involving Imran Khan’s bail, particularly in the Toshakhana case-II, calling it a false case. He commended some members of the judiciary, particularly Justice Aurangzeb, for making decisions based on courage and justice, free from external pressures. “If decisions are made according to the constitution and law, the country will move forward,” he added.

On the political front, Qaiser revealed that PTI had been in contact with key figures, including Ali Amin, who was recently incarcerated in Adiala Jail. While the specifics of these contacts remain unclear, Qaiser hinted at possible negotiations, though he emphasized that any such discussions would not undermine PTI’s stance. “Whatever is to be done will progress beyond negotiations, and only Ali Amin can tell who contacted him,” he said, confirming that the government was behind these talks.

Ahead of the November 24 protest, Qaiser stated that PTI’s preparations are complete. He emphasized that the protest will be led exclusively by PTI and will not involve other parties, such as JUI-F or Mahmood Achakzai. Qaiser condemned the government’s handling of inflation and unemployment, highlighting the worsening situation in the country. “More than a hundred soldiers have been martyred in a month, and the government has shown no real effort to address the crisis,” he added.

Qaiser confirmed that the protest would be led by Hammad Azhar from Punjab and Ali Amin from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite anticipated government obstacles, PTI plans to carry out the protest wherever necessary. “It is our legal right to protest, and we will reach Islamabad no matter how long it takes. Our target is Islamabad, and we will achieve our goal through protest,” he asserted.