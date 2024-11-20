Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift need to work on serious ‘conflict of interest’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get into their first quarrel over conflict of interest.

With the holiday season just arriving, the couple strive to plan for the season amid difference of choices.

As for the Kansas City Chief, holidays are all about football whereas the Lover crooner made sure to free her time to celebrate the season.

According to NFL mom Donna Kelce, a festive gathering may not be in the cards for the pop star and the Chiefs’ tight end this year.

While appearing on the Today show to share her ever delightful marshmallow crescent puffs recipe, athletes mother addressed the question everyone was asking: “would Swift join the Kelce family for Thanksgiving?”

Her answer was a clear “no.”

“I don’t think so. She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do,” Donna said, adding that the family’s holiday focus is always football.

This year, like every other, Kelce is scheduled to play a game day after Thanksgiving.

“Football is always the holidays,” Donna said, emphasizing that family festive gatherings are often secondary to the demands of the game.

On the contrary, Swift’s approach is completely different. Known for meticulously planning her professional life, the Blank Space crooner ensures she is free during major holidays and doesn’t schedule concerts or performances during these times.

However, in a 2023 Time interview, the singer-song-writer confirmed her dedication to supporting Travis, even if it meant appearing at high-profile events.

“We’re showing up for each other… The opposite of that is, you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she said.