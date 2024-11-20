Entertainment

Angelina Jolie sets to play role of ‘aspiring filmmaker’ in upcoming film

By Agencies

Angelina Jolie appears to be preparing for a new movie role following her remarkable performance in the film, Maria.

According to Variety magazine, the Oscar-winning actress will star in a unique fashion film titled Stitches [Coutures].

The movie’s synopsis shared that it revolves around the struggles of three women whose lives collide during fashion week in Paris.

In this upcoming fashion-based movie, Jolie will play the role of an aspiring filmmaker among those three women.

As per the media reports, the new film will be directed by renowned French filmmaker, Alice Winocour.

Reportedly, the Stitches will be shot in both languages French and English, similar to Winocour’s previous feature film, Proxima.

Deadline magazine reported that the 48-year-old screenwriter is collaborating again with Pathe Films Productions for her next English movie after her previous drama film, Paris Memories.

The filming of the forthcoming motion picture is expected to begin in early 2025.

Moreover, the name of Jolie’s character has not been revealed yet.

Stitches will be produced in partnership with Zhang Xin and William Horberg of Closer Media.

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie has been currently busy promoting her new biopic titled Maria.

In the musical-drama film, the mother-of-six has portrayed the character of popular opera singer, Maria Callas.

Maria is set to release in theatres on November 27, 2024.

