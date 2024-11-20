Liam Payne’s funeral details emerge as One Direction bandmates set to attend

Liam Payne’s funeral is scheduled to take place privately on Wednesday in the Home Counties, with his family, close friends, and former One Direction bandmates expected to attend. Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson will reportedly join the service to bid farewell to Payne, who tragically passed away in October at the age of 31.

Watch Liam Payne’s first audition on X Factor here:

In a joint statement, the four bandmates expressed their grief, saying they were “completely devastated” and would miss Payne “terribly.” The service will also likely be attended by Payne’s parents, sisters Nicola and Ruth, and his ex-partner Cheryl, who is the mother of his seven-year-old son, Bear.

Payne died on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires. A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered multiple injuries and internal bleeding. His body was repatriated to the UK earlier this month after his father, Geoff Payne, traveled to Argentina to oversee arrangements.

Authorities in Argentina have launched an investigation into his death, charging three individuals in connection with the incident. Charges include “abandonment of a person followed by death” and drug supply.

Liam Payne rose to fame in 2010 as part of One Direction, formed during The X Factor. The group became a global sensation with chart-topping singles and albums, including “What Makes You Beautiful” and Midnight Memories. Despite the band’s indefinite hiatus in 2016, Payne pursued a solo career, releasing his debut album LP1 in 2019 and his latest single, “Teardrops,” in 2023.

The loss of the Wolverhampton-born singer marks a tragic chapter for fans and those who knew him. His legacy as a member of one of the world’s most iconic boy bands continues to resonate.