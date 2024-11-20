Prince Harry makes promise to the indigenous as King Charles gets backlash

Prince Harry was warmly welcomed at the Musqueam Indian Reserve in Vancouver on Tuesday, November 19th, for a meaningful visit.

The Duke of Sussex, who is on a solo trip to promote the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, was invited into the Little House, a sacred space where family and community gather, by Chief Wayne Sparrow.

During the visit, Harry met with Chief Dean Nelson of Lil’Wat Nation, Chief Jen Thomas of Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Wilson Williams, Spokesperson of Squamish Nation.

In a statement released by the Sussex office, Harry was “deeply moved by the warmth and hospitality extended by the communities”.

The visit served him an “opportunity to learn more about the cultural and historical significance of the Host Nations” and reminded him of the “power of connections in the pursuit of understanding and healing”.

Harry promised to remain dedicated to the cause of creating a positive impact with Invictus, which he founded a decade ago in 2014.

“As [Harry’s] work with the Invictus Games progresses, he remains dedicated to ensuring that the legacy of these Games leaves a lasting and positive impact for Indigenous communities, grounded in respect, understanding and collaboration,” the message read.

The visit comes the same day as King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a glittering diplomatic reception, with Prince William in attendance sans Kate Middleton.

The event is to celebrate largest Diplomatic Corps in the world, which also sees foreign ambassadors and high commissioners with their spouses based in UK.

In recent times, the monarchy has seen some resistance from many indigenous communities. The latest protest came during King Charles’ visit to Australia in October, where the monarch was heckled by Senator Lidia Thorpe who chanted “not my King” and “this is not your land”.

Following the incident, days later, the colonial past of the British came under spotlight again when Charles held the first Commonwealth nations meeting in Samoa.

“I understand from listening to people across the Commonwealth how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate,” Charles said during the speech. “It is vital therefore, that we understand our history to guide us to make the right choices in the future.”