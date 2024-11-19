Prince William set to celebrate new honour without Kate Middleton

Prince William is all set to celebrate his new honour without his wife Princess Kate, who’s preparing for her big event while focusing on her health.

Kensington Palace, according to GB News, has confirmed that the William has become co-patron of the “Jewel of Arabia Expedition”

The Prince of Wales has become co-patron alongside His Highness Theyazin bin Haitham, Heir to the Omani throne, who will also attend the event in London.

The expedition is said to be held to raise awareness amongst young people of the value of Oman’s natural heritage and biodiversity.

King Charles III’s eldest son William, who’s heir to the British throne, was invited by Haitham to be co-patron of the expedition to highlight the strong connections between the UK and Oman. This is because of William’s passion for conservation and protecting the planet, themes which he explored during his 2019 trip to Oman.

William and Haitham will view artefacts linked to the original expedition, including historical maps of Oman at the event. However, Princess Kate, who’s gradually returning to royal duties, will not accompany her husband.

Princess Kate is currently planning her Christmas carol concert, which will take place on December 6. The annual concert is usually attended by all high-profile members of the Royal Family, as well as Carole, Michael, Pippa and James Middleton.