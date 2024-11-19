Entertainment

Taylor Swift lauded for her romance with football and Travis Kelce

By Agencies

Taylor Swift has once again proved that she is an iconic global superstar as her connection to football is giving boost to many businesses.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and host of the popular podcast The Morning After, has thanked to music sensation Swift to get a lot of women in football.

Stafford, according to Us Weekly, claims that she could ‘grow’ her ‘podcasting empire’ due to Eras Tour performer’s ‘connection to NFL star Travis Kelce.

During her appearance on November 17 episode of podcast Whine Down, Stafford revealed her Timeout’s football-themed episodes ‘blossomed’ because of Swift’s relationship with the NFL star.

She said: “The ‘Timeout’ is literally thanks to Taylor Swift because she’s gotten a lot of women into football.”

As far as Taylor Swift is concerned, the 14-time Grammy winner has resumed her Eras Tour in Toronto, Canada. The tour will travel to Vancouver to end on December 8.

