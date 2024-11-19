Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Debunks $10M Kamala Rally Payment Rumor

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, took to Instagram to dismiss claims that the superstar was paid $10 million to appear at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston last October. The 70-year-old matriarch called the rumor “false information,” emphasizing that Beyoncé covered her own expenses to attend the event.

Knowles criticized platforms for spreading the misinformation, stating, “Beyoncé did not receive a penny for speaking at the rally,” and highlighted that her daughter personally paid for her flights, team, and glam for the event. She also defended Harris, noting that such rumors aim to discredit both the singer and the Vice President, who lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Beyoncé, joined at the rally by Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, endorsed Harris with a heartfelt speech. “I’m here as a mother who cares about the world our children live in,” Beyoncé told the crowd, urging unity and action for a better future. Fellow performers like John Legend also confirmed they appeared without compensation, reinforcing the message of civic responsibility.

Separately, Oprah Winfrey addressed similar allegations, clarifying that while her company Harpo Productions was paid for a “United for America” event, she personally received no payment. The debunking by both Knowles and Winfrey underscores their commitment to authenticity and the causes they support.