Entertainment

Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Debunks $10M Kamala Rally Payment Rumor

By Web Desk

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, took to Instagram to dismiss claims that the superstar was paid $10 million to appear at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston last October. The 70-year-old matriarch called the rumor “false information,” emphasizing that Beyoncé covered her own expenses to attend the event.

Tina knowles defends beyonce

Knowles criticized platforms for spreading the misinformation, stating, “Beyoncé did not receive a penny for speaking at the rally,” and highlighted that her daughter personally paid for her flights, team, and glam for the event. She also defended Harris, noting that such rumors aim to discredit both the singer and the Vice President, who lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Tina Knowles

Beyoncé, joined at the rally by Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, endorsed Harris with a heartfelt speech. “I’m here as a mother who cares about the world our children live in,” Beyoncé told the crowd, urging unity and action for a better future. Fellow performers like John Legend also confirmed they appeared without compensation, reinforcing the message of civic responsibility.

John Legend reacts

Separately, Oprah Winfrey addressed similar allegations, clarifying that while her company Harpo Productions was paid for a “United for America” event, she personally received no payment. The debunking by both Knowles and Winfrey underscores their commitment to authenticity and the causes they support.

Previous article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Decline UK Christmas Invitation Amid Family Tensions
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Loss of Parents: “Life Hits You...

Nicole Kidman is opening up about the emotional toll of losing both her parents, sharing how the experience continues to affect her daily life....

John Stamos Shows Support for Dave Coulier Amid Cancer Battle with Bald Cap Tribute

Princess Kate Opens Up About Nerves During Royal Debut

King Charles and Queen Camilla Mourn Death Of Beloved Companion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.