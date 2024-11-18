Civil-military leadership fine-tune anti-terror strategy tomorrow

PM Shehbaz will chair Apex Committee meeting to be attended by CMs of all four provinces, GB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of the Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP) scheduled to be held on Monday (tomorrow).

The apex committee meeting, to be held at the Prime Minister’s House, is expected to approve significant decisions to bolster fight against the terrorism and ensure internal security.

The meeting of the country’s apex body, established under the national action plan, is coincided with a sharp rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), along with other services chief, chief ministers of all the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan besides all provincial chief secretaries and other relevant officers will attend the crucial meeting.

Attendees will receive briefings on counter-terrorism efforts and the overall law and order situation.

The meeting’s agenda includes reviewing the implementation of the National Action Plan, improving coordination between the federal and provincial governments, and enhancing the effective sharing of intelligence information.

The increasing incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will also be reviewed, along with the results of intelligence-based operations. The meeting is expected to approve important decisions to strengthen internal security.

PM felicitates newly-elected President of BHCBA

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated Mir Attaullah Lango on being elected as President of Balochistan High Court Bar Association (BHCBA).

In a statement issued by the PM Office, he also congratulated other newly elected office bearers of the Bar.

The prime minister emphasized that the success in the Balochistan High Court Bar Association election will promote welfare of the lawyers’ community.

He also lauded the commitment of the Bar Association in in serving the Balochistan lawyers’ interests, upholding the Constitution and promoting rule of law in the province.

PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that the newly elected team would work tirelessly to strengthen the legal profession and play a significant role in advancing justice and democracy in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on unarmed civilians in Johan area of district Kalat, Balochistan.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of those killed in the incident and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

In a statement issued by the PM Office Press Wing, the prime minister directed to provide best medical facilities to those injured in the incident.

He also ordered to take immediate actions against the people involved in the incident and give them exemplary punishment.

Condemning the terrorists’ cowardly attack on the innocent civilians, the prime minister said the elements involved in spreading unrest and insecurity in Balochistan were the enemies of the people and development of the province.

Such despicable acts cannot shake the government’s commitment to the development and prosperity of Balochistan, he said adding that the cowardly attacks cannot weaken the nation’s resolve.

He vowed to crush the evil designs of the enemies of Pakistan saying that the government will continue its war till the complete eradication of the menace of terrorism from the country.