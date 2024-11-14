PM Shehbaz calls for honouring financial pledges to deal with climate change

Premier emphasizes climate finance must be grant based, not add to debt burden of developing countries

Praises strong Pak-Azerbaijan ties, expressing optimism about further enhancing cooperation

BAKU: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on the global community to honour its financial pledges to deal with the issue of climate change.

Addressing Climate Action Summit COP-29 in Baku on Wednesday, he regretted that the financial commitments made at previous summits were yet to be fulfilled.

The Prime Minister emphasized that climate finance must be grant based and not add to the debt burden of vulnerable developing countries. He stressed that without climate justice, there can be no real resilience.

Highlighting the devastation caused by the 2022 floods in Pakistan, the Prime Minister pointed out that Pakistan is one of the countries that contributes less than half a percent of global emissions, yet it remains vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is a resilient, hardworking and responsible nation and that it is fully committed to be part of global climate solutions.

He said his government has taken concrete actions to deliver on its commitment of producing sixty percent of all energy from clean sources and shifting of thirty percent of its vehicles to EVs by the end of this decade. He said Pakistan is to go through a renewable energy revolution.

Last year, Pakistan presented a comprehensive national adaptation plan and this year, it has developed a national carbon market framework. He, however, emphasized that Pakistan needs international support to deliver on its climate ambitions.

PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised the strong ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and expressed optimism about further enhancing cooperation in various fields, including technology sharing and joint ventures in renewable energy.

On the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit (COP-29), Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a productive bilateral meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Aliyev on successful holding of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He commended President Aliyev’s vision and commitment to enhance international cooperation to address challenges posed by climate change, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister assured him that Pakistan being itself among the most affected countries due to climate change despite its negligible contributions, was committed to work with Azerbaijan and the international community on climate change related challenges.

Both leaders reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations. They expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, particularly in the areas of economic and defence cooperation; as well as people to people and cultural ties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the escalating situation in the Middle East and other regional and international developments.

Separately, on X handle, the prime minister posted that he held a most warm and cordial meeting with brother President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

“Congratulated him on hosting the successful World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku and appreciated his commitment to working on issues related to climate change. Pakistan, as one of the most climate-vulnerable nations, is dedicated to working closely with Azerbaijan and the global community on climate hallenges.

We also discussed strengthening our strategic partnership, with a focus on economic and defense cooperation, tech sharing, and renewable energy.

Exchanged views on the Middle East situation and other global issues. Together, we resolve to strive for a resilient and collaborative future,” he said in a post.