Kim Kardashian Opens Up About the Challenges of Single Parenting Four Kids Without Kanye West’s Support

Kim Kardashian revealed she’s “basically raising four kids by myself,” acknowledging the struggles of solo parenting despite having access to support like nannies. The 44-year-old Skims founder, who shares North (11), Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (5) with ex-husband Kanye West, shared her candid thoughts on parenting during an appearance on the What the Winkler? podcast, hosted by Zoe Winkler. Kardashian said she often feels alone in the journey, noting that even with resources, she bears much of the responsibility.

Reflecting on the pressures of single parenting, Kardashian admitted, “In the middle of the night, when they’re all in your bed kicking and crying…I don’t talk about it much because people are quick to say, ‘But you have help.’ But no matter what, I’m basically raising four kids on my own.” She also described the everyday chaos of managing her children’s needs, adding, “Even carpool this morning was like a race car pit stop. Everyone wanted to leave at different times or needed something specific.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021 after six years of marriage, and the former couple has occasionally clashed over parenting decisions, particularly regarding social media and schooling. Earlier this year, West voiced strong objections to their children’s school, referring to it as a “fake school for celebrities” and urging Kim to withdraw them.

West has since remarried, tying the knot in 2022 with 29-year-old Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori under a confidential marriage license. Despite these changes, Kardashian remains focused on her role as a mother, balancing the challenges and joys of raising her children.