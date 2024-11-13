World

Kate Middleton Teases Annual Carol Service in Festive Video: ‘Something Exciting Is Coming..’

By Web Desk

Kate Middleton is carrying on a cherished holiday tradition, releasing a festive teaser video on November 13 for her fourth annual carol service, Together at Christmas. In the clip shared by her team, viewers get a glimpse of the fresh-off-the-press invitations to the event, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on December 6, where Kate and Prince William were married.

The video, posted to X, showed a metal press stamping white invitations adorned with the Princess’s golden royal cypher, “C” for Catherine, under a crown. Accompanied by the sound of jingle bells, the teaser caption read, “Something exciting is coming…,” building anticipation for the holiday concert. Scheduled to air on ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve, the concert will celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of giving and empathy.

Kensington Palace announced that 1,600 guests will attend this year, recognizing people who have shown exceptional care for those in need. Kate introduced this tradition in 2021 as a tribute to those who served their communities during the pandemic. Prince William and other royal family members are expected to attend, with the presence of their three children a potential highlight, as George, Charlotte, and Louis participated last year.

Leonardo DiCaprio rings in 50th birthday with Vittoria Ceretti and mom

