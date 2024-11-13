Ben Affleck is Eager to Finalize Divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Here’s why

Ben Affleck is reportedly pushing to finalize his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, eager to move past the ongoing public scrutiny surrounding their relationship. According to an insider, the 52-year-old filmmaker is “over the constant questions about J.Lo,” with photographers persistently asking about his ex. This attention has been a source of stress for Affleck, who simply wants to “move on.”

The source revealed that the delays in the divorce process have added to Affleck’s frustration. “He just wants to move on… hence the divorce,” the insider explained, noting that the prolonged proceedings are weighing on him. Despite the challenges, sources confirm that Affleck is not miserable and that he supports Lopez’s independent pursuits, saying he’s “glad she’s focusing on herself” and appearing glamorous on red carpets.

Lopez officially filed for divorce in August 2024, ending their two-year marriage. Affleck, now ready for a fresh start, seems focused on closing this chapter in his life.