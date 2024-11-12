World

Taylor Swift Trolled by Angry Fans for Skipping MTV EMAs to Attend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game

By Web Desk

Taylor Swift’s fans playfully called her out for skipping the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards while attending boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game. During the ceremony, Swift accepted her award for Best Video with a prerecorded message, explaining, “I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight,” while footage showed her cheering at Arrowhead Stadium with her mom, Andrea.

Fans took to social media with lighthearted jokes. “I’m so sad I can’t be with you tonight… THIS LIAR,” one Swiftie wrote on X, sharing a photo of Swift’s arrival at the stadium. Others joked, “calling in sick at work does not work when you’re TAYLOR SWIFT,” and, “‘Coming from the Eras Tour’? More like coming from in my Chiefs era tour.”

Swift, who won four of her seven nominated categories at the EMAs, is on a short break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Thursday in Toronto. She spent the day in Kansas City, showing up in a bold red-and-black checkered Versace jacket, matching skirt, and knee-high boots as she cheered for Kelce, who tied a Chiefs franchise record for touchdown receptions.

Swift and Kelce, who began dating in summer 2023, have quickly become a fan-favorite couple. According to sources, Swift feels secure with Kelce, appreciating the sense of protection he provides.

