Ben Affleck Focuses on Family Time with Son Samuel Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck, 52, enjoyed a weekend bonding session with his 12-year-old son, Samuel, attending the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, November 10, at Crypto.com Arena. The father-son duo cheered and engaged with the action from their courtside seats, with fans capturing moments of their animated reactions on social media.

Dressed casually, Affleck sported a tweed blazer over a graphic T-shirt and grey jeans, while Samuel wore a black long-sleeved t-shirt with black jeans. Both completed their looks with Nike Jordan sneakers, adding a matching touch to their outing.

The actor, best known for Good Will Hunting and Gone Girl, has been prioritizing time with his children following his recent divorce filing from Jennifer Lopez. Last month, he was also spotted with Samuel and went Halloween shopping with his 15-year-old daughter, Seraphina. Affleck’s eldest daughter, 18-year-old Violet, is currently attending Yale University, completing the close family circle he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

