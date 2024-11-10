World

Rihanna hints at retirement amid making major career remarks?

By Agencies
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Singer Rihanna attends the launch of her first visual autobiography, "Rihanna" at Guggenheim Museum on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Rihanna recently hinted at her retirement from music.

It all started when the 36-year-old singer made a recent appearance at the opening of a Fenty store in Barbados.

As reported by TMZ, the Diamonds hitmaker while, delivering an electrifying set to the crowd, made a rare statement about her career.

Rihanna makes shocking statement during recent appearance
“Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me,” Rihanna was quoted saying.

Her short clip was posted on X (formally known as Twitter) and ever since has gone viral on social media.

Many disheartened social media user expressed concern that the Fenty founder might never release new music or finish her highly anticipated ninth album.

Her fans were divided as few thought were generally disheartened about the news.

“Whether she releases music or not, proud of her. Who knows what she’s dealt with in that industry especially under Jay time for a different path,” one wrote.

On other hand, many music lovers believed that her interest is now in only business rather than in music”.

“She tryna tell yall that she not releasing any music baby (sic),” said one user.

One of the users pointed out her statement and wrote, “God had other plans: Fenty Savage Tidal Dior A billionaire Motherhood changes your perspective. Music isn’t her focus.”

Agencies
Agencies

