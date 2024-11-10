Prince William finally breaks silence on taking over King Charles reign

Prince William opened up about his different approach to his future role as the monarch.

During a candid conversation during his headline-making trip to Cape Town, the next in line to the throne confessed to taking over the reign with a mission to be more ’empathetic.’

William said, “I can only describe what I’m trying to do, and that’s I’m trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation.”

He added, “And to give you more of an understanding around it, I’m doing it with maybe a smaller ‘r’ in the royal, if you like. That’s maybe a better way of saying it.”

The future King, who is passionately working on his project related to homelessness, said that he will be more inclined towards “philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people” during his ruling era.

“And I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world,” the father-of-three shared.

The Prince of Wales revealed that he and his better half Kate Middleton also believe in bringing positive change with their future royal roles.

“And I sit here right now doing Earthshot and doing all the projects I’m doing, like Homewards as well. And who knows what’s going to come next, but it all centres around those values of trying to help deliver change and make those lives better,” William remarked.

It is important to note that William’s comments came amid his father’s continuous battle with cancer and rumours of his abdication.