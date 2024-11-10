World

Matthew Perry’s family breaks silence on his secret one year after death

By Agencies

One year after the sudden loss of beloved actor, Matthew Perry, his family sat down with Today’s Savannah Guthrie to share their heartbreaking story of love, loss, and the devastating consequences of addiction.

Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, poignantly expressed her feelings. “I’m a very lucky woman,” she said. “But there was one glitch, there was one problem that I couldn’t — I couldn’t conquer it. I couldn’t help him.”

Perry, 54, died on October 28th, 2023, from acute ketamine effects, a dissociative drug he had become secretly addicted to after undergoing ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety.

His stepfather, Keith Morrison, revealed the family’s concerns. “We didn’t know how much he was taking,” he said. “[But] there was that worry of, ‘What’s he really doing?'”

An investigation into the Friends alum’s death led to charges against at least five individuals, including two doctors accused of selling him the surgical anesthetic.

Keith Morrison emphasised the importance of accountability. “What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, [is] that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that’ll kill them, they are now on notice,” he stated.

“It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are. You’re going down.”

Through their candid conversation, his family aims to raise awareness about the dangers of addiction and the need for accountability.

Agencies
Agencies

