Prince William Shares Update on Kate Middleton’s Health Post-Cancer Battle

Prince William recently gave a positive update on the health of his wife, Princess Kate, as he praised her strength after her recent cancer battle. Speaking from Cape Town, where the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards are set to take place, the Prince expressed his admiration for her resilience and shared that Kate and their children will be watching the ceremony from home.

“She’s doing really well,” William shared, adding that Kate is excited to see the Earthshot Prize’s impact unfold. Launched by William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize celebrates groundbreaking environmental solutions, and he highlighted his family’s shared commitment to sustainability.

“We try to do what we can as a family,” he explained, mentioning their efforts to recycle, conserve water, and incorporate eco-friendly practices into their daily lives. Yet, while these family efforts contribute on a small scale, William emphasized that Earthshot aims to bring about change on a global level.

“The prize is about big ambition and scale,” he noted. “I hope tonight’s event inspires my children and others to embrace their own role in protecting the planet.”

In a touching moment, William mentioned a bracelet inscribed with “Papa,” a gift from his daughter Princess Charlotte. The bracelet, which he wore throughout the event, serves as a cherished reminder of their bond. “She made it for me and asked that I wear it on this trip,” he shared, smiling.

This year’s Earthshot Prize, set in Africa, celebrates both the continent’s vulnerability to climate change and its untapped potential. William expressed his excitement about bringing Earthshot to Africa, saying, “I’ve spent years exploring this continent, and I’m thrilled by the enthusiasm here tonight.”

Five winners will each receive $1.3 million to scale their sustainable solutions. The event also showcased eco-friendly touches, including a green carpet and a vibrant setting in Cape Town’s “super dome.” International figures such as Billy Porter, Heidi Klum, and Winnie Harlow were in attendance, bringing global attention to the urgency of environmental action.

William acknowledged that inspiring change in a divided world is challenging, but he remains hopeful. “I think everyone wants some hope and optimism,” he said. “The Earthshot Prize embodies that spirit, and it’s why we’re here tonight.”