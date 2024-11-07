King Charles’ Health Struggles Continue As Cancer Takes its Toll

King Charles has reportedly been pushing through his royal duties despite signs that his health may be suffering due to ongoing cancer treatment. The 75-year-old monarch recently completed a rigorous 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa, participating in numerous public events, meeting officials, and even facing protestors. However, reports indicate he may have postponed essential treatments to maintain his schedule.

Sources close to the King note he appeared noticeably weakened during the trip, sparking public concern. To ensure his safety, Charles traveled with two personal physicians, and one was seen carrying a medical bag possibly containing blood for transfusions. An ambulance was also on standby, underscoring the attention to his health needs.

Observers noted that the King’s lips appeared inflamed and red—a possible side effect of chemotherapy, according to some medical experts. A source told RadarOnline, “Charles is trying to carry on as usual, but it’s clear he’s not well. His sore lips have startled some, and his complexion appears raw and ruddy.”

Royal insiders say his team is concerned he may be prioritizing his duties over his well-being. “He looked quite frail, often just smiling, shaking hands, and nodding while letting Camilla take on the more animated role,” the source continued.

During the tour, Charles and Queen Camilla, 77, visited an Indigenous community center, attended a barbecue, and inspected the navy fleet. However, the King ultimately canceled a scheduled trip to New Zealand on his doctors’ orders, marking the tour’s end.