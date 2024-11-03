Pakistan China write new chapter in agricultural industry development: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING: Pakistan’s Ambassador Khalil Hashmi on Sunday stated that China Pakistan and China are writing a new chapter in agricultural industry development, expressing the hope that both aides would seize the opportunity to further expand cooperation in agriculture, food, and related fields, and work together to write a new chapter in agricultural industry development.

According to Gwadar Pro, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi was speaking at a promotional and matchmaking conference for Pakistan’s agricultural enterprises took place in the Yangling Demonstration Zone.

The event served as a pilot for the 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair, Gwadar Pro reported.

Key officials from both Pakistan and the Yangling Agriculture Demonstration Zone, along with representatives from various enterprises, gathered to discuss development and explore collaborative opportunities.

“China and Pakistan have a long-standing partnership in the agricultural sector.

The recent promotional event provided a robust platform for enterprises from both sides to engage, fostering deeper understanding and collaboration.

Pakistan sent a high-profile government delegation to the Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair, which included the establishment of a national pavilion showcasing the country’s agricultural achievements.

This pavilion featured 11 participating companies, highlighting Pakistan’s agricultural advancements, the outcomes of Sino-Pakistani agricultural cooperation, and a range of agricultural products and handicrafts, all aimed at promoting trade collaboration between the two nations.

The Yangling Demonstration Zone serves as a base for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in agriculture and has established strong cooperative ties with several Pakistani institutions.

Collaborations with institutions such as Quaid-i-Azam University and Faisalabad Agricultural University have led to the creation of the Sino-Pakistan Bio-Health Agricultural Overseas Technology Demonstration Park and the Sino-Pakistan Agricultural Bio-Resource Research Center.

During the event, officials from the Pakistani government presented insights into the country’s investment environment and agricultural incentives.

Representatives from companies including GIGI Industrial Company, Ubka Group, Sichuan Pujin Holding Group Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Zhaojin Xianheng Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., and Yangling Zhenghefeng Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. shared their proposals.

“At the SCO Agricultural Exhibition in Yangling, Sichuan Litong is showcasing its successful cooperation in the BRI and CPEC agricultural projects.

This effort sets a strong example for Chinese agricultural companies looking to expand internationally.” remarked Duan Hongjun, Deputy General Manager of Sichuan Pujin Holding Group Co., Ltd.