Wang Yi: China to push steady, long-term growth of ties with Slovakia

BEIJING: China is ready to work with Slovakia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and push for the steady and long-term growth of bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar in Beijing.

Wang said that the new orientation of the China-Slovakia strategic partnership injects strong impetus into bilateral cooperation in various fields and sends a positive signal to the world.

China appreciates Slovakia’s friendly policy toward China and its adherence to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, Wang said, noting that China and Slovakia share similar ideas, and have mutual understanding and respect for each other’s core interests.

Noting that China has always viewed and developed its relations with Slovakia from a long-term and strategic perspective, Wang said that China is ready to work together to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Blanar said Slovakia will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy and looks forward to taking the establishment of a strategic partnership as a new starting point to promote greater development of bilateral relations.

Slovakia fully supports the six-point consensus proposed by China and Brazil on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and is willing to work with all parties to achieve peace through dialogue and consultations, Blanar said.

The two sides expressed a willingness to give full play to the role of the inter-governmental cooperation mechanism under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, and agreed to take the opportunity of China’s 15-day visa-free entry policy for Slovak citizens to deepen friendly exchanges between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on China-Europe relations. China and Europe are partners rather than rivals, Wang said, adding that it is hoped that Europe will adopt an objective and rational attitude toward China, and jointly work for the steady and sound development of China-Europe relations.