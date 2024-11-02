PHA decorates Lahore temples for Diwali with colorful lights

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decorated several temples in Lahore with colorful lights for Diwali, the biggest festival in Hinduism, a spokesperson announced on Friday.

Following orders from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the PHA adorned Krishna Mandir on Ravi Road, the historic Valmiki Temple in the Neela Gumbad area, and the Jain Mandir near old Anarkali Bazaar.

Traditionally, a special ceremony to celebrate Diwali is held at Krishna Mandir, where Hindus from across Punjab attend the event.

These lights are a gift from the PHA to the Hindu community, the spokesperson said. Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated by Hindus around the world with special prayers in temples.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo congratulated the Hindu community on this special occasion and emphasised the PHA’s commitment to religious tolerance and harmony.

Previously, the PHA has also decorated churches across the provincial metropolis for the Christian festival of Easter.