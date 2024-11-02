Kelly Osbourne Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors, But Keeps an Open Mind for Future Enhancements

Kelly Osbourne is setting the record straight on rumors about her appearance, revealing in her Us Weekly cover story that she has never had plastic surgery—though she’s not entirely opposed to the idea in the future. The 40-year-old TV personality candidly shared, “I didn’t used to be able to look at myself in the mirror… I’m really content with how I look — although everybody thinks I’ve had f—ing plastic surgery!”

While Osbourne has experimented with Botox, she confirmed she has never tried fillers. Her facial transformation, she explained, largely resulted from her 85-pound weight loss following a gastric bypass in 2018. “My face changed shape when I lost weight,” she noted, debunking speculations that she’s had facial surgery.

Osbourne also addressed rumors of using Ozempic for weight loss, clarifying that her transformation was due to her gastric bypass, not medication. Despite considering future procedures, such as a neck lift or breast enhancement, Osbourne remains focused on embracing her authentic self. “Learning to love that weird self was a f—ing journey,” she shared, emphasizing her growth through therapy.

