Hamas senior official Izz al-Din Kassab assassinated in Gaza: IDF

TEL AVIV: The Israeli military said on Friday it killed senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab, describing him as one of the last high-ranking members of Hamas responsible for coordinating with other groups in the Gaza Strip, in an airstrike in Khan Younis.

Hamas sources told Reuters that Kassab was a local group official in Gaza but not a member of its decision-making political office.

According to the IDF, Kassab held responsibility for coordination between Hamas and other factions, managing strategic and military relations in Gaza. The IDF’s statement also claimed that Kassab had the authority to initiate terror attacks against Israel.

The airstrike also killed Kassab’s assistant, Ayman Ayesh, the IDF confirmed, releasing footage of the operation.

Separately, Mossad Chief David Barnea addressed families of hostages held in Gaza, stating that recent reports of Hamas rejecting a proposed Egyptian ceasefire were inaccurate. The proposal reportedly suggested a 12-day truce, with the initial 48 hours allowing Hamas to prepare for the release of four hostages in exchange for the release of around 100 Palestinian security prisoners held by Israel.

Hamas is expected to formally respond to the ceasefire offer next week. An ongoing conflict erupted on October 7, when Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, which has since led to escalated hostilities in Gaza.