Pakistan has absolutely no interest in talks TTP: FO

By Staff Report
  • Foreign Office spokesperson terms any such recommendations affront to sacrifices of martyrs
  • Reiterates commitment to full security to Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has strongly rejected any offers or advice with regards to dialogue between Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), terming any such recommendations affront to the people who have lost their loved ones in the terrorists attacks.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated that Pakistan has absolutely no interest in talks with terror groups, which are responsible for the killing of our civilians and security personnel.

The FO Spokesperson emphasized that Afghan authorities have the primary responsibility to take action against the terror groups, especially the TTP which are based in Afghanistan. “We have also provided the Afghan authorities with concrete evidence in this regard, but so far, no tangible action could be seen on the ground”, she added.

Mrs Baloch said that Pakistan has brought to the attention of the world community towards India’s extra territorial and extra judicial activities. She hoped the international community will urge India to restrain from these activities in Pakistan and around the world.

Responding to a question, the FO Spokesperson said Chinese nationals are our valued guests who are making invaluable contributions to the development of Pakistan.

“We are committed to providing full security to Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan”, she declared, elaborating on that this commitment has been conveyed at the senior most levels of the Chinese leadership.

