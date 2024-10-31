Angelina Jolie Keeps Men at a Distance, Still Healing from Past with Brad Pitt: Report

Angelina Jolie remains single years after her split from Brad Pitt, reportedly keeping men at a distance due to the emotional scars of their relationship. According to a source quoted by In Touch Weekly, Jolie is hesitant to let anyone get close, fearing further heartbreak. “There’s a reason Angelina is still single,” the source explained, “and it’s not for lack of interest from others. She’s terrified of getting hurt again the way she did with Brad.”

The source suggests that although Pitt has moved on, Jolie feels “frozen,” struggling to heal from the past. “Before Brad, she was fearless in love, but now her trust is shattered,” the insider added.

Despite rumors of a potential connection with rapper Akala, sources indicate they are not dating. Jolie, however, is thriving professionally; she stars in Maria, a biopic of opera singer Maria Callas, directed by Pablo Larraín. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival to positive reviews and will release on Netflix in December following a limited theatrical run.