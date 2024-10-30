Fazl reiterates demand for fresh elections to ‘save country’

JUI-F chief claims had his party not voted for amendment, ‘a very dirty draft’ would have been approved

Stresses his party support ‘political’ prisoners should be released

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday reiterated his demand for fresh elections, emphasizing that new polls are crucial for Pakistan’s salvation.

Talking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed the need for free and fair elections, underscoring that the establishment must remain neutral in elections.

“New elections are the only solution to save Pakistan,” he emphasized and criticised the current government, stating that it lacks legitimacy as it was formed through ‘fake’ mandate.

Days after the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) helped the coalition government pass the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if his party had not voted for the amendment, “a very dirty draft” would have been approved.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if the JUI-F had not participated, the government would have bought 11 votes.

About the 26th constitutional amendment, the JUI-F chief said that there were 56 clauses in it, adding that his party decreased the same to 27

Fazl said, “We manage to pass this amendment while remaining in opposition.”

Speaking on the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that ‘political’ prisoners should be released.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not take part in the voting due to their circumstances, adding, “However, we kept them thoroughly informed throughout the negotiations.”

Highlighting the ideological issues facing the country, he emphasised the need to align the country with the Constitution. He said that by 2028, Pakistan would see a “complete end to the interest-based system.”

The veteran politician expressed similar views yesterday while talking to the media following his address at the Jamia Arabia Naumania Salihiya.

He reiterated that the elimination of the interest-based system was not only a manifesto for the JUI-F but it was also the foundation of Pakistan’s ideology.

He assured that the end of the interest-based system would be achieved within the stipulated timeframe with economic benefits bringing prosperity to the nation.

Fazl reaffirmed his party’s commitment to protecting both Islamic beliefs and democracy.