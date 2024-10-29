Unflinching political, diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiri brethren reiterated

ISLAMABAD: In order to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the Embassy of Pakistan in Bucharest, Romania organized an event to mark Kashmir Black Day.

The messages of the President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister were read out. Ambassador Muhammad Arshad Jan Pathan, referring to the message of Pakistan’s leadership, reiterated Pakistan’s continued unflinching political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He highlighted that, for the last 77 years, Kashmiris have been suffering the worst human rights violations at the hands of Indian Occupational Forces including military siege and unprecedented restrictions on fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris. He underlined that India’s action in IIOJ&K could neither accord legitimacy to its occupation, nor would suppress the true sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani diaspora living in Romania and officials of Embassy.

A special video documentary on Kashmir Black Day was screened. A photo exhibition highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K was also organized.