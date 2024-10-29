Xi Jinping hails ‘future-oriented new-type’ China-Finland cooperative partnership

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke highly of the relationship between China and Finland, calling it an example of diplomatic relations between countries, during talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb here on Tuesday.

“As the world is undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century and the risks and challenges facing human society are increasing, the future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership between China and Finland holds exceptional value and should be cherished and advanced,” Xi told Stubb at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi noted that Finland was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China and the first Western country to sign an intergovernmental trade agreement with China.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Finland have always enjoyed friendly relations based on mutual respect and trust, setting a fine example of state-to-state relations that transcends historical, cultural and institutional differences and promotes equal exchanges, Xi said.

He added that China is willing to work with Finland to strengthen strategic cooperation, carry forward friendly traditions, and further advance the cooperative partnership to better benefit the two countries and peoples and make new contributions to world peace and development.

Xi said the sound and stable development of China-Finland relations in the long term is primarily due to both countries’ commitment to mutual respect and equal treatment and accommodating each other’s core interests and major concerns.

China welcomes that Finland actively participates in the process of Chinese modernization, expands cooperation with China in emerging industries such as green transformation, information technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and new energy, and builds a new pattern of mutually beneficial cooperation for both countries in the new era, he added.

Xi said China is willing to further expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges with Finland, adding that China has decided to include Finland in its unilateral visa exemption policy and welcomes more Finnish citizens to come to China for business, tourism, and study.

Both China and Finland cherish peace and advocate for multilateralism and free trade, he said.

China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with Finland on issues such as climate change, biodiversity protection, global sustainable development, and artificial intelligence governance, Xi said.

The two countries should work together to maintain world peace and stability, and advance the building of an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, he added.

Noting that next year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), Xi said he hopes that Finland will continue to play a positive role in promoting the sound and stable development of China-EU relations and ensuring mutual promotion and common development between China-Finland and China-EU relations.