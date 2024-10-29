Liam Payne sends ‘powerful’ message in his parting gift to fans

Liam Payne’s collaborater Sam Pounds is sending an important message as he promises to release the song later this week.

The North Carolina singer announced that the song, Do No Wrong will be coming out on Friday, October , in the loving memory of the former One Direction singer.

Pounds wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a heartbreaking caption that read, “I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed.

“I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to (sister) Ruth, (son) Bear, and the entire family.

“I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you.”

Apart from Pounds, the former X Factor contestant was also mourned by his former One Direction bandmates, who paid tribute in heartfelt messages.

For the unversed, Payne plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argetina.

However, the late singer shared his seven-year-old son, Bear, with his former partner, Girls Aloud star Cheryl.