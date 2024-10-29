FIA tells court red notice request sent to Interpol for arrest of Moonis Elahi

Court also issues non-bailable arrest warrants for co-accused Sagheer Abbas, exempts Zara Elahi from court appearance

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sent a red notice request to Interpol to secure the arrest of Moonis Elahi from abroad in a money-laundering case.

Special Central Court Lahore’s Judge Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh heard the money-laundering case against Moonis Elahi, Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Zara Elahi and the other nine accused. FIA informed the court about the red notice submission to Interpol.

The court issued written orders summoning Ch Pervaiz Elahi to appear on November 5 in the case, warning of serious consequences in case of non-compliance.

Additionally, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for Moonis Elahi’s co-accused, Sagheer Abbas while the court granted Zara Elahi’s request for permanent exemption from appearance and issued written orders for the last hearing.

In Tuesday’s proceedings, FIA requested an extension in the confiscation period of assets belonging to Moonis Elahi and nine other proclaimed offenders. The court directed FIA to submit a detailed report on the matter and summoned the FIA Assistant Director in person at the next hearing.

FIA has already filed a challan (formal charge sheet) against former Punjab Assembly speaker Pervaiz Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, and other accused in this money laundering case.

On January 30, 2024, FIA sent a letter to Interpol seeking red warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi, who is accused of money laundering and corruption.

Previously, the court had issued a perpetual arrest warrant against Moonis Elahi after declaring him a proclaimed offender due to his repeated failure to respond to notices from the court and FIA.