Diddy faces another setback in ‘white party’ lawsuits

Diddy appears to be in an unfavourable position in court as his another appeal gets denied.

The disgraced music mogul appealed for a gag order to be released in order to prevent government officials from leaking information to the media about his case.

The lawsuit against Diddy on the charges of sexual abuse, trafficking, and racketeering, has been of a public nature and new details are revealed to the media sources as they emerge.

However, the New York based judge Arun Subramanian refused the request of accused rapper’s team but still adopted an order to ensure a fair trial.

According to the documents obtained by Page Six, the judge responded to the request on Friday.

“To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked,” he wrote on Friday.

The document continued, “The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial.”

“The Court will take appropriate action for any violation of the rules.”

The Bad Boy Records founder’s legal team denied to comment at present.

The order comes after the Last Night rapper’s lawyers accused the feds of leaking security footage of him to the media where he was seen abusing ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Diddy got arrested on September 16th and is currently held at the New York detention centre, awaiting his trial. The trial has been scheduled to start in spring next year.