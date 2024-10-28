Meghan Markle’s professional dream crushed after ‘huge blow’

Meghan Markle once failed a test which could’ve set her on track for a career in politics, according to a book.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has never publicly said anything about political aspirations, but has been surrounded by rumors of such ambitions.

In episode three of her Archetypes podcast, she noted that she thought of herself as “the smart one, not the pretty one” while growing up.

She said: “I always thought, well I’m way more Betty than Veronica [from the Archie comics], and am I going to get the guy one day? And I was the smart one, not the pretty one.”

However, her dreams to start a career in diplomatic service were crushed when she failed a test to get a position at the US State Department.

According to the book Finding Freedom by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan took the Foreign Service Officer Test in 1999 while enrolled at Northwestern University in Illinois. At the time she was doing an internship at the US embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The book read: “When she didn’t pass the highly competitive test, she was extremely disappointed… She wasn’t used to failing. It was a major blow to her confidence, which she had always tried to protect.”

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2918, then returned to Northwestern University and got her bachelor’s degree with a double major in theatre and international studies.