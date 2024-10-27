Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco stun as Alice and Mad Hatter in enchanting Halloween costumes

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco took Halloween by storm, dressing up as Alice and the Mad Hatter for an unforgettable night. On Saturday, Oct. 26, Gomez, 32, shared photos on Instagram showing herself as Alice and Blanco, 36, as the Mad Hatter at a Halloween party, adding the caption, “Curiouser and curiouser…”

Gomez looked stunning in her costume, donning a blonde wig, a faded blue tulle dress with a white feather detail, and classic black-and-white pumps. Blanco brought a whimsical touch as the Mad Hatter, with his orange curls, white face paint, and signature top hat, reminiscent of Johnny Depp’s portrayal in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.

The couple shared several photos, including a candid shot of Gomez seated on the floor in her costume. On her Instagram Stories, Gomez also posted a clip inspired by Disney’s classic Alice in Wonderland film, adding a nostalgic touch to her look. Blanco followed up with his own snaps on Instagram Stories, sharing moments from their Halloween night out and a humorous video of Gomez reacting to his camera.

The duo, who made their relationship public in December 2023, have since shared their relationship joy on social media. Speaking to Vanity Fair in September, Gomez described Blanco as “a complete light” in her life, adding, “He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”