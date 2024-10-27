PM, Bilawal ‘agree’ to bring in 27th amendment following success of 26th Amendment

PM Shehbaz, PPP chairman laud 26th Amendment as historic, saying ‘It aims at bolstering democracy’

PPP chief emphasizes need for continued cooperation among coalition parties to safeguard parliamentary institutions

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday discussed introduction of the 27th constitutional amendment following the successful passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment last week with a two-third majority and its enactment into law.

The development comes amid the federal government’s reported ‘manoeuvres for changing laws pertaining to military courts,’ which was, in fact, included in the 26th amendment, but was later dropped following the opposition from JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According insiders in both the parties, both the leaders expressed their commitment to “strengthen democracy and Parliament through collaboration.”

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived at the PM’s residence in Model Town, Lahore, accompanied by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. Leaders from the PML-N, including Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, were also present at the meeting.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister and the PPP chairman B lauded the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment as historic, emphasizing that the amendment aims at bolstering democracy and countering undemocratic forces in the country.

The discussions focused on the next constitutional amendment, with plans to engage JUI-F Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and more political parties to seek their support for the initiative.

A day earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah confirmed that the proposed 27th constitutional amendment would include provisions for the establishment military courts.

In a recent interview to a new outlet, he claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured allied political parties that it would be introduced. The amendment is expected to address the distribution of funds within the local government system in Sindh.

The government narrowly passed constitutional amendments on Monday giving lawmakers more power to appoint top judges, who have issued a series of recent decisions favouring opposition chief Imran Khan.

The judicial reforms changed the appointment process of the chief justice of Pakistan and the formation of benches. It also set a date for the end of riba (interest-based banking) “as far as practicable by January 1, 2028.”

The insiders informed that both the leaders agreed to address provincial rights in the amendment and to consult all coalition partners.

They said that Bilawal described the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment as a “historic achievement” and added that “it will effectively counteract undemocratic forces.”

PM Shehbaz stated that the credit for the approval of the amendment goes to all coalition parties. He emphasised that they have “never shied away” from serving the people in the past and would not do so now. The premier noted that “positive economic indicators” were leading to a reduction in inflation.

‘Glowing example of national consensus’

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the unanimous passage of the 26th constitutional amendment by Pakistan’s Parliament, calling it a “glowing example of national consensus”.

Addressing the joint session after the Senate and National Assembly approved the amendment by a two-thirds majority, Shehbaz said it marks a “great day” in the country’s history.

He noted that the amendment materialised the vision of the Charter of Democracy, which was initiated by former leaders Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister expressed that the era of dismissing elected prime ministers is now over, and Parliament has demonstrated its strength and unity.

Shehbaz Sharif commended Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his sincere efforts in making the amendment a reality and thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his contributions to advancing Pakistan’s best interests.