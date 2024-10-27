Eight killed in Mir Ali check-post suicide bombing

Four policemen, two Pakistan Army personnel, and two civilians among the dead

Six other policemen injured in the attack claimed by militant group calling itself ‘Aswad ul-Harb’

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Six security personnel and two civilians were martyred in a suicide attack on a security check-post in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to security personnel and officials, the bomber detonated an explosives-laden motorbike rickshaw at the checkpoint, claiming the lives of eight people, including four policemen, two Pakistan Army personnel, and two civilians.

The attack occurred in the Nurak area of North Waziristan district’s Mir Ali, according to police and security sources. Six other police officials were injured in the explosion and were immediately transferred to Miranshah Cantonment Hospital for treatment.

A little-known militant group calling itself “Aswad ul-Harb,” affiliated with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), reportedly claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing.

The fresh attack comes a day after fierce clashes with militants in districts surrounding North Waziristan that killed at least 16 Pakistani security force members and injured many others.

A local government official who wants not to be named confirmed the toll of dead and wounded.

“A suicide bomber on a motorcycle rickshaw detonated at the checkpoint,” near the town of Mir Ali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a local police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Mohsin Naqvi condemns Mir Ali suicide attack

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the suicide attack on security forces in Mir Ali area of North Wazir in which six security personnel and two civilians were martyred.

In his condolence message, Naqvi paid tributes to sacrifices rendered by policemen for security of the country and extended his heartfelt condolence and sympathies to the families of these policemen.

Naqvi said that he saluted the services of brave policemen which they performed to protect the country from the menace of terrorism.

He said fight against terrorism will till its complete elimination from the grass-rout levels.

PM and President strongly condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrows over the loss of precious lives of innocent civilians and police personnel in a suicide attack in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

They strongly condemned the suicide attack on a police check-post and called the attack on the policemen as cowardly act.

“Terrorists will never succeed in their evil designs,” both the PM and president said in separate statements issued here.

They stressed the need for taking all possible measures to completely eradicate terrorism.

Paying tribute to the martyred personnel, the PM and President prayed for patience for the bereaved families, and wished a swift recovery for the injured.