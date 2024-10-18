Entertainment

Police finds suspects linked to Liam Payne’s death: Probe launches

By Agencies

Liam Payne’s hotel room reportedly had two women visiting him before his fatal balcony fall on Wednesday.

According to Page Six, Argentinean investigators are questioning those two women as the country’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that officials have taken testimonies from five different people related to the matter, including the two women and three hotel workers.

Previous article
Gold rates in Pakistan today, 18 October 2024
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editorials

SCO Summit

The 23rd meeting of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Islamabad took decisions firming up the structure of the secretariat,...

Epaper_24-10-18 LHR

Epaper_24-10-18 KHI

Epaper_24-10-18 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.