Police finds suspects linked to Liam Payne’s death: Probe launches

Moreover, the prosecutor’s office said the two women “had been with the musician in his room” at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires in the “hours prior” to his death “but had already left the hotel when the incident occurred,” as per the publication.

Additionally, their investigation is in part “aimed at determining the possible intervention of third parties in the events prior to the death of the victim,” as per the outlet.

However, they made sure to stress that “everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, and was going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse.”

Furthermore, investigators believe that the For You singer was likely in a “state of semi or unconsciousness” when he fell from the third-floor balcony of the room where he had been staying; “due to the position in which the body was left and the injuries from the fall, it is presumed that Payne did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself.”

It is worth mentioning that officers who responded to the scene found in the singer-songwriter’s room “substances that at first glance and pending confirmation of the expert reports would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several destroyed objects and furniture,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

As per the outlet’s reports, the One Direction alum, who struggled with mental health issues and addiction, had been on vacation with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who left Argentina on Monday.