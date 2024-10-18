New details emerge over Liam Payne’s ‘toxic’ split with ex ahead of his death

One Direction singer Liam Payne was embroiled in legal issues with his ex-fiancé Maya Henry ahead of his death on Wednesday, October 16.

The 31-year-old, who first rose to fame through the X Factor and One Direction, first started dating the 23-year-old Texan model back in 2019.

The former couple later decided to call off their engagement once and for all in May 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.

According to Daily Mail, Henry accused Payne of repeatedly contacting her just a week before he died after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In addition, she also alleged in the cease that the singer tried contacting her friends and family, including her mother.

The model’s lawyers told the outlet, “Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information.

“She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter.”

The singer, who also shared a child with former X Factor judge Cheryl Cole, was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy at the time of his death.