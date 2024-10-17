DP, Sheikhoo Steel emerge triumphant in Pink Polo Cup 2024

LAHORE: Diamond Paints and Sheikhoo Steel secured victorious in their respective matches on the third day of the Pink Polo Cup 2024 being played at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday.

A good number of families, Club Secretary Maj (r) Ali Taimur, polo players as well as enthusiasts were in attendance at Jinnah Polo Fields.

The Diamond Paints team qualified for the main final of the tournament after defeating the Guard Group/Zaki Farms team with a score of 9-4½. For Diamond Paints, Raja Jalal Arsalan and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed fired in four goals each, while Mir Shoaib Ahmed contributed one. For the losing side, Guard Group/Zaki Farms, Shah Qubilai Alam managed to convert two goals while one each were scored by Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Taimur Ali Malik.

The second match of the day saw Sheikhoo Steel defeating Nine Polo with a margin of 8-5½ to qualify for the subsidiary final. For Sheikhoo Steel, Agha Musa did the magic with mallet and smashed in superb six goals while the remaining contribution came from Sally Eugenia and Farooq Amin Sufi, who struck one goal apiece. For Nine Polo, which had a one and a half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Ijaz fired in four goals.

Two important matches are scheduled for Friday (October 18, 2024) as the first match between Newage Cables and Rijas Polo will be played at 2:45 PM, followed by a semifinal at 3:45 PM, where Master Paints will take on FG/Din Polo.