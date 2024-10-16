Epaper_24-10-16 ISB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar clasped hands during a luncheon for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders, a rare encounter between the leaders of the bitterly opposed neighbors. Jaishankar made his first trip to the neighboring country in almost ten years when he landed in Islamabad earlier today for the SCO meeting. The 23rd meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of Government (CHG) is being held in Islamabad, and strict security measures are in place to guarantee a peaceful occasion. TV footage showed the Indian FM getting a bouquet of flowers from youngsters as his jet touched down at an airfield near the capital, Islamabad. It has been nearly a decade since a foreign minister from Pakistan's arch-rival India visited as relations remain...