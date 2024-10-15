Xi urges developing system of modern military theory

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to comprehensively strengthen work related to military theory on the new journey in the new era, and develop a system of modern military theory with Chinese characteristics.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks in an instruction to a meeting on work related to military theory, which was held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday.

Xi emphasized that modernizing military theory is an important part of the efforts to modernize national defense and the armed forces, and paves the way for the building of a strong military.

Noting that the new global military revolution is unfolding rapidly and China’s security and development needs are undergoing profound changes, Xi stressed that it is a matter of greater urgency to achieve the goal of building a strong military, and work related to military theory must be comprehensively strengthened.

He stressed the importance of integrating the basic tenets of Marxism with the practice of developing the people’s armed forces, and absorbing the essence of fine traditional Chinese culture in the military domain.

Xi urged efforts to optimize top-level design for military theory innovations, improve the model of relevant research and enhance the application of military theory, thus providing scientific support and guidance for elevating the country’s armed forces to world-class standards more quickly.

Xi’s important instruction was conveyed and studied at the meeting. Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.