NATIONAL

Chinese Premier holds key meeting with top military leadership

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Monday held a key meeting with the senior leadership of Pakistani military officials.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang held a delegation-level meeting with top army brass with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs, says a statement issued by the ISPR.

During the meeting, the determination to further strengthen and expand the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and China was reiterated. Issues related to defense and terrorism between China and Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting.

The Chinese Prime Minister appreciated the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in the war against terrorism and assured China’s full support and assistance in this war.

