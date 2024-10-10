Capital prepares for SCO summit with heightened security measures, public holidays

ISLAMABAD: Preparations to hold the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad are in full swing.

In this regard, interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited D-Chowk, Constitution Avenue, Murree Road, and Islamabad Expressway to review arrangements for the renovation and cleanliness of the federal capital.

Naqvi directed authorities to complete all renovation and construction work at the earliest. He emphasized the importance of ensuring complete cleanliness in the Federal Capital, especially along VVIP routes and within the Red Zone. The minister also ordered the removal of encroachments along these key routes.

The Interior Minister stated that the natural beauty of Islamabad would be showcased during the SCO Summit.

Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa provided a detailed briefing about the construction and renovation efforts to the Interior Minister. Secretary Interior, Chairman CDA, Deputy Commissioner, and other concerned authorities were also present during the review.

As preparations intensify, local authorities have implemented heightened security measures.

The police have ordered the closure of marriage halls, cafés, restaurants, and snooker clubs from October 12 to 16. This decision aims to ensure smooth proceedings during the high-profile event and minimize public movement in sensitive areas.

Notices were issued to traders across the capital by station house officers (SHOs) regarding these closures.

The police emphasized that action would be taken against businesses that fail to comply with the orders. Furthermore, the police have demanded surety bonds from traders as a commitment to uphold the directive, with non-compliance potentially resulting in legal action.

It may be mentioned that the government has announced three public holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 14 to 16.

A notification from the Cabinet Division confirmed this decision after receiving approval from the Prime Minister. As a result, residents of the twin cities are likely to enjoy a four-day weekend, with October 13 falling on a Sunday.

Additionally, the Pakistan Army has been deployed in Islamabad to enhance security for the SCO Summit. The Islamabad High Court has also issued a ruling stating that illegal gatherings will not be tolerated in the federal capital, particularly in light of the SCO event.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq delivered this written order after hearing a plea from local businessmen regarding protests in Islamabad.

The court’s directive emphasized the importance of maintaining order during this critical event, instructing the Islamabad administration and government to designate appropriate areas for any protests.