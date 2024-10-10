NATIONAL

Security measures prompt movement restrictions for diplomats during SCO summit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has advised foreign diplomats to limit their movements during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

In a letter, the FO informed diplomats that the government of Pakistan has implemented strict security arrangements for heads of government and other foreign delegates attending the summit.

Diplomats are urged to remain within the Red Zone and the Diplomatic Enclave during the SCO sessions. They have also been instructed to adhere to the traffic plan issued by the Traffic Police.

The FO expressed its expectation for cooperation from foreign diplomats to ensure the success of the event.

