Jennifer Lopez reflects on career amidst Ben Affleck divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez made a notable appearance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) amidst ongoing divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck. The 55-year-old actress appeared in a prerecorded segment on October 6, as part of the AMAs’ 50th Anniversary Special, sharing reflections on her childhood and the influence the award show had on her career.

In the video, Lopez fondly recalled her early memories of watching the AMAs, saying it played a pivotal role in shaping her passion for acting and performance. “I decided I was going to change outfits for every time I stepped on stage,” she said, describing a dance medley she once performed. “I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy,” Lopez added, highlighting the joy she aimed to bring to her performances.

Watch the appearance here:

Lopez also spoke about the healing power of music, noting how it has impacted her life. “Music really does have the power to heal, uplift, and connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now,” she remarked.

This public appearance follows Lopez’s recent filing for divorce from Affleck on August 22, after two years of marriage. Reports have surfaced about ongoing tensions between the former couple, with an insider alleging that Affleck has exhibited increasingly toxic behavior toward Lopez. Despite these challenges, the couple is currently working to settle their legal matters.

Lopez continues to focus on her career while navigating this difficult personal chapter, using music and performance as an outlet for emotional expression during this period of transition.