Kanye West, Bianca Censori head for divorce: Shocking details unveiled

Bianca, 29, an Australian architect, has reportedly flown back to her hometown to be with family, while the Donda rapper has been spotted in Tokyo, Japan. The couple’s last public appearance together was on September 20.

Their relationship began two years ago, with Kanye hinting at a romance through his song Censori Overload. They wed in December 2022, just weeks after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

Since then, the couple has made headlines for their bold fashion choices and public displays. However, it seems their relationship may be coming to an end.

Sources tell TMZ that Kanye has been open with friends about his desire to move on. With no comment from the couple’s representatives, fans are left wondering what’s next.