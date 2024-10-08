Hailey Bieber shares her real thoughts on raising baby Jack Blues in the spotlight

Hailey and Justin Bieber have welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August, but the new parents are opting for privacy as they navigate parenthood. Despite fans’ eagerness to catch a glimpse of the little one, the couple has shared only one photo—Justin’s Instagram post featuring Jack’s tiny foot to announce his arrival.

Married since 2018, with a lavish ceremony following a year later, Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, are clearly excited about being first-time parents. However, they are choosing to keep their family life away from the public eye, even as one of pop culture’s most famous couples.

In a previous interview with GQ, Hailey expressed her desire to protect her children’s privacy. She reflected on her own upbringing, noting that she lived a relatively normal life despite being the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. However, after marrying Justin, her perspective on raising a family has evolved.

According to GQ reporter Eileen Cartter, Hailey once insisted on raising her children away from the public eye, but now admits that the spotlight is “probably totally unavoidable.” She explained, “That was before I was married. I didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time.”

Hailey also acknowledged how her views have changed over the years, stating, “Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18.” She further noted the difficulty in predicting her parenting approach, saying, “It’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet. I don’t even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet.”

As Hailey and Justin embark on their journey into parenthood, they continue to prioritize their family’s privacy while navigating the challenges of fame.